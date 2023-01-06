Home World Lgbtqia+ leader found dead in Kenya, 4 months ago he survived an attack
The model and fashion designer Edwin Chilobaa leader of the LGBTQIA+ movement in Kenya, was found dead yesterday inside a metal crate along the Kipenyo-Katinga road in the northeastern county of Uasin Gishu.

Witnesses saw a car unloading the crate along the road and alerted local police. Opening the box, the agents found the man’s decomposing body, wearing women’s clothes, as reported by the newspaper’s website Daily Nation.

Chiloba was well known in Kenya’s LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and other) community and in the fashion world. In his last post on Instagramshared Dec. 29, the activist wrote that she hopes to achieve several goals in 2023, including growing her own fashion brand and working with major companies.

The site Nairobi News he said that four months ago Chiloba was attacked by strangers and beaten but managed to save himself, suffering cuts and bruises. In Kenya, homosexuality is punishable by law and same-sex relationships are punishable by up to 14 years in prison. In 2019, Kenya’s High Court rejected an appeal by civil society leaders calling for the law that dates back to colonial times to be repealed.

