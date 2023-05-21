Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, Holds Talks with Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Gerwil | Ukraine_NetEase News

(Original title: Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, Holds Talks with Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Gerwil)

On May 19, 2023, Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs, held talks with Deputy State Secretary (Deputy Foreign Minister) Gerwil of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Warsaw. The two sides exchanged views on issues such as the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and China-Poland relations.

Li Hui’s data map

Li Hui said that the escalation and protraction of the Ukrainian crisis is not in the interests of all parties. China hopes that the war will subside as soon as possible and the peace talks can be restarted. China‘s position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent, and it boils down to promoting peace and talks. On the basis of the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”, China is willing to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with all parties, continue to expand the common denominator of the political solution to the crisis, and gradually accumulate consensus and lay a solid foundation for the ceasefire and cessation of war. Poland is a close neighbor of Ukraine and an important country in Central and Eastern Europe. China attaches importance to Poland’s important role in regional affairs, and is willing to maintain communication with Poland on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, support the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, and provide lasting guarantees for European peace.

Li Hui emphasized that China and Poland have a traditional friendship. China is willing to work with Poland to continuously push China-Poland relations to a new level on the basis of mutual respect, equal treatment, mutual benefit and win-win results.

Gerwell said that Poland has always adhered to the one-China principle and is willing to work together with China to push for substantial progress in Poland-China relations. The Polish side speaks highly of China‘s constructive role in international affairs as a permanent member of the Security Council, and expects China to continue to play a positive role in the Ukraine issue, so as to promote the early easing of the current tension and the realization of peace as soon as possible. (Headquarters reporter Xu Ming)

further reading

Uzbekistan: We welcome China to play an active role in ending the war and restoring peace

Source: Global Times

[Global Times special correspondent in Russia Xiao Xinxin Global Times reporter Zhao Juezhen]The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on the 18th that from May 16th to 17th, Li Hui, the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs, will visit Ukraine. During the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Li Hui, and Li Hui met respectively with Director of the Ukrainian President’s Office Yermak, Foreign Minister Kuleba, and heads of relevant departments such as the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Defense. The two sides exchanged views on issues such as the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and China-Ukraine relations. Zhang Yao, a researcher at the Shanghai Institute of International Studies, told the “Global Times” reporter on the 18th that at a time when the international community is calling for an end to the war and promoting peace, Li Hui’s trip will drive the international community to make more efforts to achieve peace, and it also reflects the China‘s sense of responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.





China-Uzbekistan representatives meeting

According to the information released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Li Hui expounded China‘s position on a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. According to Agence France-Presse, Li Hui said that China is willing to, on the basis of the document “China‘s Position on the Political Resolution of the Ukraine Crisis”, promote the international community to form the greatest common denominator for resolving the Ukraine crisis, and make its own efforts to stop the war, ceasefire and restore peace as soon as possible. effort. Reuters quoted Li Hui as saying that China has been playing a constructive role in easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way, and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity.

The Uzbekistan side expressed its pleasure to receive Special Representative Li Hui’s visit to Uzbekistan shortly after the Uzbek and Chinese heads of state had a phone call. Uzbekistan attaches great importance to China‘s important role in international affairs as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We welcome China to play an active role in ending the war and restoring peace. Uzbekistan always adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to work together with China to promote Uzbekistan-China relations for new and greater development. Agence France-Presse quoted a statement issued by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that Ukraine appreciated the “importance” of China‘s role in handling the Ukrainian crisis, including the “Black Sea Grain Initiative” that allowed the resumption of grain exports through the Black Sea and nuclear security.

According to the news previously released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia starting from the 15th to communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Hong Kong’s “South China Morning Post” stated that Li Hui will visit Poland after his trip to Kiev. Agence France-Presse quoted French Foreign Minister Colonna as saying on the 17th that Li Hui will arrive in Paris early next week. On the 18th, the Ukrainian “UATV” TV channel website quoted Polekki, the academic director of the Ukrainian Public Diplomacy Center, as saying that Li Hui’s trip will understand the positions and propositions of all parties, hoping to seek and form consensus among all parties. China actively calls for peace and is ready to create favorable conditions for ending the conflict. Previously, according to a report by the TASS news agency on the 16th, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rutenko said that the Russian side hoped to learn from the Chinese government’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs the impression of its trip to Kiev and Europe. “We are eagerly awaiting his arrival and we want to know his impressions from his trip.”





Rudenko

Zhang Yao said that Li Hui’s visit to relevant countries is the first time that China has sent a special envoy to promote peace and talks, and it has laid the foundation for promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue, which is of great significance. Zhang Yao believes that there is no panacea for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, but understanding the positions of all parties is the first step in starting the peace process. I believe that under the leadership of China, the international community’s call for peace will become stronger and stronger. Zhang Yao also said that Li Hui’s visit also demonstrated China‘s responsibilities and responsibilities, which contrasted with some countries: China quickly took practical actions to persuade peace and promote talks after releasing the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”, but some However, the country used methods such as providing weapons to add fuel to the flames, making it difficult to stop the war.