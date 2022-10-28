Home World Li Huihui: Europe and the United States may be caught in a policy tug-of-war risk. It is expected that the Fed will end its interest rate hike in the first quarter of next year.
Li Huihui: Europe and the United States may be caught in a policy tug-of-war risk. It is expected that the Fed will end its interest rate hike in the first quarter of next year.

First Financial 2022-10-28 09:41:44

Yesterday, the Bank of England raised interest rates again, and the United States also released a number of data. Since September, the British government has tried to stimulate the economy through energy subsidies and tax cuts. At present, it seems that both the United States and the European Union are facing the same situation, with high inflation and the risk of economic recession on the one hand, and aggressive interest rate hikes by the central bank on the other. Financial commentator Li Huihui believes that Europe and the United States may be caught in the risk of a policy tug-of-war, and countries are giving priority to monetary tightening, while fiscal policy is not incremental. In this context, the market may bottom out in the short term, and the Fed is expected to end raising interest rates in the first quarter of next year.

Li Huihui: Europe and the United States may fall into a policy tug-of-war risk U.S. stocks may fluctuate and grind to the bottom in the short term丨On the market

