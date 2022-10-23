Li Jiachao: Jointly practicing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promoting all sectors of Hong Kong to show new achievements in unity and struggle

China News Agency, Hong Kong, October 22. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concluded in Beijing on the 22nd. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, posted on social media that day that the Communist Party of China has gone through a century of struggle and has embarked on a new road to take the exam. A hundred years of achievements are incomparably brilliant; a century-old party is in full bloom. We are fully confident and capable of creating new and greater miracles in the new era and new journey. We must strengthen historical self-confidence, strengthen historical initiative, dare to fight, dare to win, work hard, and forge ahead.

Li Jiachao pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when our country starts a new journey of building a modern and powerful country. It comprehensively summarizes the country’s major achievements and valuable experience since the new era, and deeply analyzes the international and domestic situation. To formulate an action program for the development of the next five years, and to plan and deploy the national cause from a strategic overall perspective, has far-reaching practical significance and even more milestone historical significance. “The discussion on the practice of ‘one country, two systems’ and the requirements for Hong Kong-related issues in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have further pointed out the development direction for us, which is of great significance.”

Li Jiachao said that during the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the first policy address of the current SAR government was officially released. Hong Kong has entered a new stage from chaos to governance to governance to prosperity. The Hong Kong SAR government will jointly practice the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promote new actions of unity and struggle from all walks of life in Hong Kong, and strive to contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.