Li Jiachao received a spinal cushion on Father’s Day to thank his family for their support and understanding-Chinanews.com

Li Jiachao received a spine cushion for Father’s Day.Li Jiachao’s social media pictures

Chinanews.com, Hong Kong, June 18th. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, posted on social media on the 18th that it was Father’s Day, and his son gave him a spinal cushion. He said that he has been the chief executive for almost a year, and he spends much less time with his family. He is grateful for their support and understanding.

Li Jiachao wrote: “They said that I am busy with official duties, and I am exhausted. I hope this ‘close-fitting’ cushion can keep me healthy when I work, and I can always feel that my family is silently supporting me and ‘supporting’ me!”

Li Jiachao believes that this is not only “close to the body”, but also “intimate”. He said that in the blink of an eye, he became chief executive for almost a year. This year, I spent a lot less time with my family, and I thank them for their support and understanding. His family encouraged him even more, serving the public is like paying for his family.

Li Jiachao said that he, like the father of the world, hopes to protect his family every day, and hopes that the government will benefit the public, so that everyone is happy and heartfelt. (over)

