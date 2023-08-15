Li Jiachao: Supporting the Development of Art Technology in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Li Jiachao, has announced the government’s efforts to promote the development of art technology in the region. Speaking at the “Innovative Technology and Art Development Summit Forum 2023,” Li Jiachao revealed that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government has allocated over HK$100 million in funding to support art and innovation-related organizations and individuals.

Li Jiachao emphasized the importance of integrating technology into the cultural and art sectors to further enhance Hong Kong’s position as an international innovation and technology hub and a center for cultural exchange. He highlighted the government’s commitment to upgrading performing arts venues to keep pace with the development and application of art technology.

The new East Kowloon Cultural Center, which is set to open from the end of this year to the beginning of next year, will be equipped with innovative and technological equipment. Additionally, a special experimental field for art technology will be established to foster the growth and advancement of art technology.

Yang Yong, president of Bauhinia Magazine, expressed optimism about Hong Kong’s future in the realm of technology and culture. He applauded the SAR government’s recent measures to develop the digital technology and digital economy sectors, emphasizing Hong Kong’s potential as a technological and cultural center.

The summit forum, with the theme “Web 3.0 Return: Building a Golden New Beginning,” explored the new possibilities and opportunities brought by Web 3.0 in Hong Kong. Multiple sub-forums discussed various perspectives on art, technology, and investment opportunities. As part of the event, the digital art trading platform, “Hong Kong Digital Art Network,” was officially launched.

The government’s proactive approach to promoting the integration of art and technology demonstrates its commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation in Hong Kong. The investments and initiatives aim to position the city as a leading global hub for art technology and further strengthen its cultural and artistic offerings.

