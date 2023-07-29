Li Jiachao Visits Malaysia, Strengthening Trade and Investment Relations

Li Jiachao, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, has arrived in Kuala Lumpur for a visit and to meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Anwar. The delegation from Hong Kong arrived on July 27th and engaged in various activities, including meetings with local business leaders and a luncheon hosted by the Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia.

During the meeting with Anwar, Li Jiachao highlighted the close bilateral trade relationship between Hong Kong and Malaysia. In 2022, the trade in goods between the two regions increased by 7% year-on-year to reach US$28.1 billion, making Malaysia the ninth largest trading partner of Hong Kong and the third largest in the ASEAN region. Li Jiachao expressed the SAR government’s commitment to strengthen cooperation in various fields such as trade, investment, innovation and technology, and cultural tourism. He also expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s support of Hong Kong’s accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP).

In addition, Li Jiachao welcomed and appreciated the Malaysian government’s decision to extend the visa-free entry period for SAR passport holders from one month to 90 days. This arrangement will provide greater convenience for SAR passport holders and enhance the connection between the two regions.

During a luncheon hosted by the Chinese Ambassador, Li Jiachao thanked Ambassador Ouyang Yujing for his support in arranging the visit and for supporting Hong Kong’s efforts to join the RCEP. Later in the evening, Li Jiachao and his delegation had dinner with members of the Malaysian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Li Jiachao emphasized the potential for further development in trade and investment cooperation between Hong Kong and Malaysia, and expressed the SAR government’s commitment to working closely with the Chamber of Commerce and the local business community.

The visit will continue on July 28th, with Li Jiachao scheduled to visit local companies and attend a business luncheon co-hosted by the SAR government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. The luncheon will provide an opportunity for Li Jiachao to meet and exchange ideas with local business leaders.

Li Jiachao’s visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Hong Kong and Malaysia and explore more avenues for collaboration in various sectors.

