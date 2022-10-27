Chinese Premier Li Keqiang recently signed a State Council decree. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[See China, October 27, 2022](See a comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Wen Long) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signed a State Council decree, and the “Regulations on Promoting the Development of Individual Industrial and Commercial Households” came into effect on November 1. Analysts believe that Li Keqiang tried to bail out private enterprises before leaving office, but under the pressure of the new Politburo led by Xi Jinping, the policy of the State Council may be reversed in the future.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang recently signed a State Council decree promulgating the Regulations on Promoting the Development of Individual Industrial and Commercial Households (hereinafter referred to as the Regulations), which will come into force on November 1, 2022.

According to China‘s official Xinhua News Agency, the “Regulations” has 39 articles in total. The main contents include: First, clarify the status and role of individual industrial and commercial households in the socialist market economy, and the basic principles for promoting the development of individual industrial and commercial households. The second is to improve the working mechanism for promoting the development of individual industrial and commercial households. The third is to clarify the responsibilities and requirements of the government and its relevant departments in promoting the development of individual industrial and commercial households. The fourth is to strengthen the government and its relevant departments to perform their duties and strengthen the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of individual industrial and commercial households. “If the staff of the government and its relevant departments fail to perform or incorrectly perform their duties in promoting the development of individual industrial and commercial households, damage the legitimate rights and interests of individual industrial and commercial households, and cause serious consequences, they shall be punished in accordance with laws and regulations.”

In a notice posted on its website, China‘s State Council said the regulations were aimed at safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of private enterprises and expanding employment. “Private enterprises are important market players and play an important role in prospering the economy and increasing employment.”

Analysts pointed out that although Li Keqiang is also a member of the CCP system, compared with other party officials, Li Keqiang understands the economy and understands the importance of the market economy, so he signed the order of the State Council to help private enterprises again. However, since the appearance of the new Politburo Standing Committee members, reformist Premier Li Keqiang and CPPCC Chairman Wang Yang, who were initially optimistic that they might stay in office, were unexpectedly eliminated. On the contrary, the strict implementation of the “zero” epidemic prevention policy in Shanghai and Beijing, respectively, has led to a serious impact on economic activities. Lost Shanghai party secretary Li Qiang and Beijing party secretary Cai Qi were promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee. The newly formed Politburo shows that economic reforms in China will be even more distant under Xi Jinping’s third term.

It is generally accepted in the economics circle that the private economy can be summed up by “56789”, “5” means that private enterprises (private enterprises) contribute more than 50% of the country’s tax revenue; “6” means the gross domestic product, fixed asset investment and foreign direct investment of domestic private enterprises “7” means that high-tech enterprises account for more than 70%; “8” means that urban employment exceeds 80%; “9” means that the contribution rate of private enterprises to new employment has reached 90%.

Tan Yaonan, chairman of the Cross-Strait Policy Association, pointed out that “regulating the wealth accumulation mechanism” was proposed for the first time in the report of the 20th National Congress, showing that common prosperity is not a slogan but a policy. The “Regulation of Wealth Accumulation Mechanism” proposes: “It is necessary to improve the distribution system, adhere to the principle of more work, more rewards, encourage hard work to become rich, promote fair opportunities, increase the income of low-income people, expand the middle-income group, and standardize the order of income distribution.”

Tan Yaonan believes that the vernacular means that all private enterprises will face a comprehensive and gradual cleaning. In the future, there will be no such saying that the state will advance and private enterprises will participate in state-owned enterprise projects. “The whole of China is a fully integrated balance sheet in the hands of the CCP.” .

Tan Yaonan warned that following the Communist Party will not only not make a fortune, but will soon be prosperous together. The social contradictions and possible turmoil that follow can be imagined, and China will enter a long dark period.

