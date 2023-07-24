Home » Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka revealed in a trailer dedicated to Umgadi
World

Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka revealed in a trailer dedicated to Umgadi

by admin
Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka revealed in a trailer dedicated to Umgadi

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm have released a trailer of Mortal Kombat 1 dedicated to The guardian, a group of warrior priestesses dedicated to protecting the Outworld royal family; in the movie, in addition to seeing new cinematics and game sequences, we are presented with three other wrestlers who will be part of the roster and history: Li Mei, Tanya e Baraka.

Here is the description of their characters in the new timeline of the game, followed by the trailer.

Li Mei: former Umgadi member who now works as an officer in the Outworld Police Force and who has a number of magical abilities at his disposal
Tanya: Leader of the Umgadis, she is a skilled fighter and one of the most trusted members of the order
Baraka: Reduced to an outcast by the Tarkat plague that transformed him into a deadly monster, he now leads the other oppressed people of the Outrealm into battle

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

See also  Google and aircraft polluting emissions: the new calculation method minimizes the risks

You may also like

Presidential Candidate Accuses Dominican President Abinader of Lying...

This is precisely the best flour for pizza,...

A 58-year-old woman died after being crushed by...

here is the program for the week

aba league schedule and new president | Sport

breaking latest news of the Iron Maiden concert...

an inferno of fire, terror in Mondello

Radical British Preacher Anjem Choudary Appears in Court...

An evening with friends in Jinbōchō

New Israeli law is shock to U.S. Zionists,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy