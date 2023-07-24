Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka revealed in a trailer dedicated to Umgadi

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm have released a trailer of Mortal Kombat 1 dedicated to The guardian, a group of warrior priestesses dedicated to protecting the Outworld royal family; in the movie, in addition to seeing new cinematics and game sequences, we are presented with three other wrestlers who will be part of the roster and history: Li Mei, Tanya e Baraka.

Here is the description of their characters in the new timeline of the game, followed by the trailer.

Li Mei: former Umgadi member who now works as an officer in the Outworld Police Force and who has a number of magical abilities at his disposal

Tanya: Leader of the Umgadis, she is a skilled fighter and one of the most trusted members of the order

Baraka: Reduced to an outcast by the Tarkat plague that transformed him into a deadly monster, he now leads the other oppressed people of the Outrealm into battle

MX Video – Mortal Kombat 1

