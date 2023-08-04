Li Zhiying’s Application for Judicial Review Rejected, Ordered to Pay Legal Fees

August 3 – Li Zhiying, the founder of “Next Media,” recently had his application for judicial review rejected by the Hong Kong High Court. This comes after Li filed a petition seeking court approval to hire Tim Owen, the British Queen’s Counsel, and questioned the decision of the National Security Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Director of Immigration.

Chief Judge Pan Zhaochu, who presided over the case, issued a written judgment stating that under the “Hong Kong National Security Law,” the decision of the National Security Council is not subject to judicial review. Therefore, Li Zhiying’s application for judicial review was deemed invalid.

In addition to rejecting his application, Judge Pan also ordered Li Zhiying to pay the litigation costs for the two cases on the basis of indemnity. The exact amount is yet to be calculated.

Both the Department of Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the National Security Council highlighted that Li Zhiying’s application for judicial review had no legal basis. The “Hong Kong National Security Law” explicitly states that the decision of the National Security Council is not subject to judicial review. Therefore, Judge Pan believed that Li Zhiying’s application was destined to fail from the beginning.

Li Zhiying’s other subpoena application was seen as purely academic and did not hold any merit. As a result, he was ordered to pay legal fees for both cases on the basis of indemnity.

Li Zhiying, who was escorted to the court, now faces the consequences of his failed legal action. The rejection of his application and the order to pay legal fees signify a setback for the media tycoon.

