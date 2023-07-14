Liam Brodie British tennis player defends Novak Djokovic | Sport

British tennis player Liam Brody revealed an interesting detail about Novak Djokovic…

Novak Djokovic is going for a new Wimbledon final, he will play against Janik Siner in the semi-finals (2:30 p.m.). The Serbian tennis player is a thorn in the side of many people, they are looking for different ways to minimize everything he does in his career, and now the British tennis player Liam Brodie came to his defense. And that in a conversation with the local media, who often try to find a way to attack the Serbian player.

Liam discovered an interesting detail from the complex where the third Grand Slam of the season is held. “Whenever you talk to Novak, you see that he is a good man and stands firmly on the ground. A few days ago, he was sitting having lunch, and my cousins ​​interrupted him and approached him. With a smile, he gave them autographs and took pictures with themBrody told TalkSport.

He had a strong message for all those who try to talk about possibly the best tennis player of all time in a different way. “I would say people will only realize a lot of things about him when he retires. The day Novak leaves the sport, he will realize what he has done. The numbers that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have in football, Djokovic has in tennis. I think that no one will be close to him in terms of all those successes,” Brody concluded. Maybe it’s time for the British to listen to what a man who is still a little more into tennis than all of them has to say…



I WILL TELL YOU WHAT ĐOKOVIC DID AT WIMBLEDON! The Brit opened his soul: “Only when he leaves will you understand who Novak is”

