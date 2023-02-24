Home World Liam Gallagher responds to Matty Healy about the Oasis reunion
Liam Gallagher responds to Matty Healy about the Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher responds to Matty Healy about the Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher responded to the leader of The 1975, Matty Healy who requested a meeting Oasis and told them to “grow up” and gather together. The statements of Healy It was in a recent interview with Q With Tom Power.

In a recent broadcast of Q With Tom Powera radio program broadcast by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Healy spoke about the tensions between gangs in The 1975 and how they overcome them by downplaying them. Turning his attention towards the bands that “take things so seriously”. At that moment he began to speak “What are you doing Oasis?”. He continued: “Can you imagine being potentially – even right now – the coolest band in the world, and not being able to be because you’re mad at your brother?” Healy added that he could stand Liam and Noel Gallagher “dressing like they’re twenty, even though they’re fifty” but not “acting like they’re twenty.” “They need to grow up,” he added. Healy’s recent comments about Oasis continued like this: “They’re full-grown men and they’re sitting, what do I know, in Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. grow up! Have fun! Laugh a little!” With everything he added: “There is not a single child, not a single person, who goes to a High Flying Birds concert or one of Liam Gallagher who would not prefer to be in one of Oasis (…) Do me a favor : get back together, stop wasting time.”

Now, Gallagher has responded to a fan on Twitter who asked him about the comments and the possibility of a reunion, posing the question: “Matty Healy says you’re just wasting your time and you should stop being like kids… what do you think?” Liam replied bluntly: “That time is ours to find out who made him the head of time.”

