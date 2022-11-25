Lianyungang has been a two-way hub and an important intersection of the Maritime Silk Road and the Land Silk Road since ancient times. Under the framework of the “Belt and Road” cooperation initiative, the Lianyungang China-Europe Railway Express runs on the golden channel of the new Asia-Europe land-sea combined transport, bringing unlimited development possibilities to this converging city.

At berth 28 of Lianyungang port, containers came across the ocean one by one, loaded with Japanese and Korean auto parts, household appliances and mechanical equipment, and were transported to the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) logistics cooperation base. A few hours later, they will take the China Railway Express, leave the country through Khorgos Port, and finally arrive in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

“The full load rate of our trains has reached 100%, the proportion of return traffic is close to 45%, and the average daily mileage exceeds 900 kilometers. In addition, new models such as “sea-rail-air” combined transport and “bonded + export” mix have formed efficiency. Fast and high-quality block train transportation features.” Zuo Xuemei, general manager of Lianyungang China-Kazakhstan International Logistics Co., Ltd. introduced.

As the first physical project to land after the “Belt and Road” initiative was put forward, the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base uses the China-Europe Railway Express as the carrier to deploy 5 exit ports in Alashankou, Horgos, Kashgar, Erenhot, and Manzhouli. The five Central Asian countries, China-Mongolia, China-Jiwu, China-Russia, China-Turkey (crossing the Caspian Sea), and China-Europe 6 train lines, covering 104 international freight stations. Between the mountains and the sea, goods flow in both directions from east to west on this golden logistics channel. From 2015 to the end of October 2022, a total of 4,758 trains have been operated, ranking first in Jiangsu Province.

Cao Wangsheng, General Manager of COSCO Daya Lianyungang Branch, said: “The reason why we choose Lianyungang China-Europe Railway Express is that it has rich, safe and stable lines, and more diversified intermodal channels and modes. Compared with before, the cost of comprehensive logistics can save 8 %-20% or so.”

Serve the Continental Bridge Economic Corridor and jointly build a new channel for international logistics. With the help of the “Belt and Road” initiative, Lianyungang makes good use of its location advantages, strengthens innovation drive, deepens industrial cooperation, and uses a high-level open economy to support the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road”. The integrated development of Hong Kong, industry and city has been significantly accelerated, and key industrial chains such as new medicine, new materials, new energy, and petrochemicals have become bigger and stronger, creating a new engine for the development of an open economy.

“In the next step, we will keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, take the China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum as an opportunity, and highlight the role of Lianyungang as a strong fulcrum of the “Belt and Road” Initiative and the eastern starting point of the new Asia-Europe land-sea combined transport channel, and accelerate the construction of a trans-Eurasian, convenient The efficient “big channel” of land-sea multimodal transport will help the high-quality development of Lianyungang.” said Wang Zhenyi, deputy director of the party group of Lianyungang Development and Reform Commission.

(Lu Wei and Wang Hui)