Liberation Day – Mondoworker

To Senator Giorgio Pisanò, already a volunteer in the X Mas, for whom Italians could make peace with their past because both the fascists and the partisans had “the homeland in their hearts”, Vittorio Foa replied that “If we talk about the dead, that’s fine. The dead are dead: let’s respect them all. But if you talk about when they were alive, they were different. If you had won, I’d still be in prison. Since we won, you are a senator».

It is a famous phrase also because it is definitive. Indeed, there is nothing better to explain what has long been lacking in public discourse, i.e. the silence of former fascists on the concrete consequences for everyone’s freedom, than the difference between democracy and a totalitarian regime. This acknowledgment came from Gianfranco Fini, but later we only heard bureaucratic half-words, if not evasive, moreover accompanied by the caricature of militant anti-fascism (to which some of their protagonists have, moreover, lent themselves). Finally, after the establishment of the Meloni government, the most authoritative exponents of the Brothers of Italy triggered the retreat. By now there are countless episodes in which they return to episodes of the Resistance to say, e.g. lastly, that in the massacre of the Fosse Ardeatine “Italians” (Meloni) were killed, not partisans, or that in via Rasella the partisans killed “a musical band of semi-retired people” (La Russa), not the Nazis.

We are dealing with miseries for which perhaps we then apologize when the false has been said, as in the case of the President of the Senate. But the impression remains of a planned and therefore agreed strategy, having to exclude the hypothesis of individual headers. So what can such a strategy be used for? There are those who imagine it is aimed at compensating the party’s militants, frustrated by the need to accept continuity with the Draghi government in too many other aspects, and those who believe that it helps to distract attention from the great difficulties encountered in respecting the times of the agenda of the PNRR, which the Italian public administrations were and are objectively unprepared to follow.

It may even be that both readings are valid. In any case they are not enough. Above all, there is the intention of gradually preparing, with the graduality allowed for a party that has won the elections and should have a legislature ahead of it, a new narrative. A trivialization of the past in which the constitutional identity of the Republic is set aside and replaced by the indication of a minimal common sense to Italians, which is believed to be offered by the concept of nation. The obsessive reference to the nation in the Prime Minister’s speeches is welded, in this sense, with the clumsy forcing of historical facts that result from his statements and those of others on the Resistance.

It will be good to note two things. First of all, that the Constitution has given the Republic a horizon of principles that went and go well beyond the denial of the recent totalitarian past. The Resistance, together with well-known geopolitical conditions, allowed this passage and it is with it, seen dynamically in today’s conditions, that one likes it or not the comparison must be established.

Secondly, the Constitution uses the words ‘Nation’ and ‘national’ on various occasions, although on others it prefers to use the words ‘Republic’, ‘Homeland’ or ‘Country’. This element has been set aside in the narrative of anti-fascism. Yet the President of the Republic “represents national unity”, “Every member of Parliament represents the nation” and “Public employees are at the exclusive service of the nation”. This word has thus been taken away from nationalist ideology. But it is not the only one to indicate the figure of the whole community, as it results for example. from the reference to the “defence of the homeland” as the “sacred duty of the citizen”.

The Constituents therefore felt free to choose the words best suited to the context they were talking about. It is a freedom that has been lost, and that right now must be recovered. Obsessions with certain terms are just as wrong as repressions. But you have to know how to respond positively to one as well as the other. In the end, this needs a Liberation Day like April 25th.

On 18 April two years ago Luigi Covatta, director of this magazine, died. We wouldn’t be here without his commitment to relaunch it, animated by political passion and supported by recognized professional skills. A grateful memory of him has therefore remained unchanged in all of us, as in the scattered but recognizable socialist community. We will soon have a collection book of some of his interventions, and of comments and testimonies on the phases of his life.