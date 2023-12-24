Liberation Day – worldworker

To Senator Giorgio Pisanò, already a volunteer in the The dead are dead: let’s respect them all. But if you talk about when they were alive, they were different. If you had won, I would still be in prison. Since we won, you are a senator.”

It is a famous phrase also because it is definitive. In fact, there is nothing better to explain what has long been missing in public discourse, namely the silence of former fascists on the concrete consequences for everyone’s freedoms of the difference between democracy and a totalitarian regime. This recognition was given by Gianfranco Fini, but subsequently we only heard half-bureaucratic, if not elusive, words, moreover accompanied by the caricature of militant anti-fascism (to which some of their protagonists have moreover lent themselves). Finally, after the establishment of the Meloni Government, the most authoritative exponents of the Brothers of Italy triggered a reverse movement. Now we cannot count the episodes in which they return to episodes of the Resistance to say, for example. lastly, that in the Fosse Ardeatine massacre “Italians” were killed (Meloni), not partisans, or that in Via Rasella the partisans killed “a musical band of semi-retired people” (La Russa), not Nazis.

These are miseries for which perhaps one then apologizes when one has actually said something false, as in the case of the President of the Senate. But the impression remains of a planned and therefore agreed strategy, having to exclude the possibility of individual headers. So what can such a strategy be used for? There are those who imagine it is aimed at compensating the party militants, frustrated by the need to accept continuity with the Draghi Government in too many other aspects, and those who believe that it helps to distract attention from the great difficulties encountered in respecting the agenda deadlines of the PNRR, which the Italian public administrations were and are objectively unprepared to follow.

It may even be that both readings are valid. In any case they are not enough. Above all, there is the intention to gradually prepare, with the gradualness permitted to a party that has won the elections and should have a legislative government ahead of it, a new narrative. A trivialization of the past in which the constitutional identity of the Republic is put aside and replaced by the indication of a minimum common sense to Italians, which is believed to be offered by the concept of nation. The obsessive reference to the nation in the Prime Minister’s speeches is combined, in this sense, with the clumsy stretching of historical facts that result from the declarations of him and others on the Resistance.

It will be good to note two things. First of all, that the Constitution gave the Republic a horizon of principles that went and go far beyond the denial of the recent totalitarian past. The Resistance, together with known geopolitical conditions, allowed this passage and it is with it, seen dynamically in today’s conditions, that comparison must be made, like it or not.

Secondly, the Constitution uses the words ‘Nation’ and ‘national’ on various occasions, although on others it prefers to use the words “Republic”, “Homeland” or “Country”. This element has been set aside in the narrative of anti-fascism. Yet the President of the Republic “represents national unity”, “Each member of Parliament represents the Nation” and “Public employees are at the exclusive service of the Nation”. This word was thus removed from nationalist ideology. But it is not the only one to indicate the figure of the entire community, as is evident for example. from the reference to the “defense of the homeland” as the “sacred duty of the citizen”.

The Constituents therefore felt free to choose the words best suited to the context they were talking about. It is a freedom that has been lost, and which must now be recovered. Obsessions for certain terms are just as wrong as suppressions. But you have to know how to respond positively to one as well as the other. In the end, this is what a Liberation Day like April 25th is for.

*******************

Two years ago on April 18, Luigi Covatta, director of this magazine, died. We wouldn’t be here without his commitment to relaunching it, animated by political passion and supported by recognized professional skills. A grateful memory of him has therefore remained unchanged in all of us, as in the dispersed but recognizable socialist community. We will soon have a book containing some of his speeches, and comments and testimonies on the phases of his life.

Share this: Facebook

X

