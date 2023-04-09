WHAT DO YOU FIND IN THE EGG?

UN ORGANIZER

📒

These last few weeks have been a constant struggle: there has been a need to insist, keep to the point, constantly bickering. Very tiring but at the same time, precious. Because it is the expression of a Libra who no longer lowers his head, who no longer accepts certain dynamics just to live in peace, but is ready to raise his voice to affirm what he believes in. It is the expression of a Libra who he is not satisfied more than the shadow of the wings and wants to regain the center stage. Who wants to give themselves opportunities for growth or change, perhaps even going back to work after a period of rest (often for family reasons) and knows very well that to do so things have to run smoothly, without jamming every time he looks down. So ultimately what you need is a firm organization…

… a review of some dynamics that at the moment risk slipping into chance, and that’s why in the Easter egg it finds a niceorganizer. Organizing then also means program, establish intermediate goals to reach the final goal, without leaving things to chance. Between one commitment and another to mark on the agenda, however, let’s try to find some space for love too, which has lately been left on the sidelines. From this week, Venus is back in favor for the first time since the beginning of the year, a changing of the guard that sets the heart in motion and reactivates enthusiasm with your partner. Not to mention the singles, who have recently felt under a glass bell: now we start again with momentum! LUCKY DAY: Saturday 15