An armed man barricaded himself inside his house at number 3 in viale San Teodoro, in the Librino district. We are talking about Concetto Trippa, 34 years old, with a criminal record behind him. Firefighters, two ambulances, scientific police on site. Snipers positioned on multiple points around the building. Trippa’s relatives reconstruct what happened. “Concetto uses drugs and, today, he called his mother saying that he felt ill, that he had poison in his blood. The mother called the police to take him to a community but he, seeing the police, said started shooting and locked himself in the house”, says the 34-year-old’s grandmother in CataniaToday. The man who is married with three children and a fourth on the way, lives on the twelfth floor of the building on Viale San Teodoro. In the past he was arrested by the mobile squad for drugs, after being caught dealing drugs in Piazza Caduti del Mare, in the “Angeli Custodi” district. The road was blocked to traffic. Police mediators are on their way to the scene.







