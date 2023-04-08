Home World Librino, armed man barricaded in the house: law enforcement on the spot
World

Librino, armed man barricaded in the house: law enforcement on the spot

by admin
Librino, armed man barricaded in the house: law enforcement on the spot



An armed man barricaded himself inside his house at number 3 in viale San Teodoro, in the Librino district. We are talking about Concetto Trippa, 34 years old, with a criminal record behind him. Firefighters, two ambulances, scientific police on site. Snipers positioned on multiple points around the building. Trippa’s relatives reconstruct what happened. “Concetto uses drugs and, today, he called his mother saying that he felt ill, that he had poison in his blood. The mother called the police to take him to a community but he, seeing the police, said started shooting and locked himself in the house”, says the 34-year-old’s grandmother in CataniaToday. The man who is married with three children and a fourth on the way, lives on the twelfth floor of the building on Viale San Teodoro. In the past he was arrested by the mobile squad for drugs, after being caught dealing drugs in Piazza Caduti del Mare, in the “Angeli Custodi” district. The road was blocked to traffic. Police mediators are on their way to the scene.



See also  Russia-Ukraine Situation: The EU President's Speech Is Angered, Russian Ambassador Zelensky Putin's Contrast Photo Leads To Hot Discussion Ukrainian Plans To Take A Third-Country Navy To Protect Grain For Export | Zelensky | Food Crisis | EU | Michel | UN Security Council | Western Sanctions | Russian Ambassador | Russian-Ukrainian War | Russia | Putin |

You may also like

Soraja Photoshop comments | Entertainment

Croatian police arrested the doll | Info

Russia, the “instructions” for the 2024 presidential elections:...

temperatures forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 09 April 2023

Andrea Papi killed by bear in Trentino, signed...

Milica Kemez shock in the show Magazin in...

Car emissions, Biden passes the strictest rules ever

Ukraine, with the tankmen fighting on the northern...

Carrot with Europe stick with Taiwan, Beijing flexes...

Macron, von der Leyen and the three days...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy