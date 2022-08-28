The clashes between opposing militias in recent days in Tripoli, against the backdrop of political chaos with two opposing governments in the east and west of the country, resulted in 32 deaths and 159 injuries. This was announced by the Ministry of Health, updating the budget provided last night at the end of the urban warfare. Today it seems that the city is experiencing a truce, after the armed clashes that began on Friday in various districts of the capital.

To clash the militias loyal to the government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibahrecognized by the international community, and the forces loyal to Fatih Bashaghaleader of a rival executive based in Sirte, supported by the commander Khalifa Haftar.

Among the victims are several civilians. One is Mustafa Barakacomedian known for his videos on social networks, fatally shot in the chest while filming images of the clashes.

The United Nations called for an immediate cessation of hostilities “and respect for international human rights and the humanitarian right to protect civilians”.