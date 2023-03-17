The International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) launches the alarm on the disappearance of 2.5 tons of uranium from a Libyan site. To give the news is the Bbc according to which the inspectors of the organization based a vienna found 10 drums of the radioactive material missing earlier this week. However, following the complaint, the general command of the army loyal to Khalifa Haftar announced that the uranium drums were found “in an area just 5 kilometers from their warehouse, towards the border with the First“, as the site reports You called. According to the IAEA, the events did not occur in the territory controlled by the government of Tripoli, recognized by the UN. Gods will be needed new controlsas the agency itself states, “to clarify the circumstances of the removal of nuclear material”.

In fact, it is still not clear when the uranium disappeared or who might have taken it. IAEA inspectors were supposed to visit the site where the disappearance occurred, but have been blocked lately due to fighting between Libyan militias. According to what he says Scott Roecker of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a global security organization that works to prevent attacks with weapons of mass destruction, uranium was removed from a “very remote location in southern Libya“. “If you’re removing this material from this position, you must really want to,” she told the show Newsday from the Bbc Roecker, adding that the amount that appears to have been taken is “about a tenth of the amount of material” stored at the plant. Uranium “in its present form (known as yellow cake, ndr) cannot be transformed into a nuclear weapon”.