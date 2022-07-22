Home World Libya, clashes in Tripoli: a child among the 10 victims
World

Libya, clashes in Tripoli: a child among the 10 victims

Libya, clashes in Tripoli: a child among the 10 victims

The clashes in Libya are rekindled and the toll is heavy: 10 dead in the clashes that took place in the last hours in Tripoli between various militias. This was reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, according to which in the area of ​​al-Sabaa, in the western part of the Libyan capital, the forces of the Presidential Council and the Deterrence Force, close to the government of national unity, clashed last night. The violence allegedly began after the kidnapping of a Deterrent Force colonel by members of the Presidential Guard. Brigade 444, affiliated with the Libyan Army General Staff, would intervene to stop them, while the Presidential Council issued a statement calling for a ceasefire to the parties in the conflict. According to the Libya Observer, which cites medical sources, there is also a child among the victims and 25 injured.

