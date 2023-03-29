The money of the Italians has favored the crimes against humanity committed in Libya, even by authorities such as the Coast Guard that our governments fund, train and equip, while “working closely with human traffickers”. The final report of the investigation by the experts commissioned by the United Nations Security Council, acquired by the Independent Commission for Human Rights and included in the dossier on which it investigates the International Criminal Court of The Hague, which could soon issue international arrest warrants. For Italy, the documentation collected is also a tough balance. Because the so-called Memorandum on migrants signed together with the Tripoli government has just been renewed for the sixth time and more than 100 million euros have so far been invested in the Libyan Coast Guard. Whose role never ceases to be magnified, even by the Meloni government and its interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi. Something else emerges from the investigation by the UN Mission, which in three years has collected evidence on cases of “arbitrary detention, murder, torture, rape, slavery, sexual slavery and kidnappings” against Libyans and migrants. And on the collusion of the authorities with smugglers and armed groups of militiamen to whom the Coast Guard, for a fee, delivers the migrants intercepted at sea, who disappear into the detention centers of the same organizations that manage the traffic. We have to ask ourselves if we are dealing with irregular immigration countering or financing. As for the violation of human rights, torture, sexual slavery of women and girls, once and for all there are no doubts: during the presentation of the report in Geneva, the UN investigators clarified that European states were not held responsible , but “the support they provide favored the crimes committed“.

“The continuing, systematic and widespread nature of the crimes documented by the Mission suggests that the staff and officials of the Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration, at all levels, are involved,” reads the report published on 27 March. Furthermore, “trafficking, enslavement, forced labour, imprisonment, extortion and smuggling have generated significant income for individuals, groups and state institutions”. As for the Coast Guard, “it worked in close coordination with smuggling and trafficking networks in Libya”. More specifically, the report “unearthed evidence of collusion between the Coast Guard and the heads of detention centers” where crimes against humanity take place. Hundreds of testimonies were collected during the investigation. In the words of a migrant inmate in the detention centers of al-Maya, Ayn Zarah and Gharyan, “our concern is not to die in the water, but to go back to prison where we will be oppressed and tortured by the guards”. In their conclusions, the UN experts invite the EU authorities to review their policies towards Libya. So far, only la has bothered to comment European Commission, which through a spokesperson has made it known that it takes the content of the report seriously. But he denies having financed Libya directly “precisely for the reasons that emerged in the report” and adds that “European taxpayers’ money does not finance the business model of traffickers”.

Meanwhile in North Africa the money continues to arrive. And after the tragedy of the shipwreck of Cutro the European Commission said it was ready to relaunch. In a letter from the president Ursula von der Leyen al premier Giorgia Meloni there is a commitment to “further support for Libya’s search and rescue capabilities”. In February, the Commission, together with the Italian authorities, had already handed over the umpteenth patrol boats to the Libyan Coast Guard, announcing an allocation of 800 million euros for North Africa by 2024, with direct investment in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya. All in the light of the sun, or almost. On 21 February Interior Minister Piantedosi met his counterpart in the government in Tripoli, Imad Mustafa Trabelsi. “The first operational meeting following the relaunch of the strategic dialogue between the two countries, on migration and security matters”, wrote the Viminale. Trablesi, appointed to the Interi by the premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, heads the system that controls the detention centers and the Coast Guard, as well as Italy’s main contact person in the fight against irregular immigration. But Trablesi’s name already appears in a UN report which in 2018 will be confirmed by the US State Department. According to the United Nations he would have managed the illegal oil trafficking benefiting from “illegally obtained funds”. So much so that the government posts have triggered protests by the National Commission for Human Rights in Libya (NCHRL) which accused President Dbeibah of having named “one of the worst violators of human rights and international humanitarian law”.

In early March, a few days after the summit with Piantedosi, Trablesi was stopped at the Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris with half a million euros in cash in one suitcase. Released without having given any explanations about the money, the Libyan minister then denied that the detention had taken place. For organizations like Amnesty International the head of the Zintan militia is one of the most powerful traffickers in circulation, responsible for violence, torture and enforced disappearances against migrants and refugees. For our government, which continues to receive him with all the honors, he is the guarantor of the money we invest in the fight against human traffickers. “The mission’s mandate – concludes the UN report – ends when the human rights situation in Libya is deteriorating, parallel state authorities are emerging and the reforms necessary to uphold the rule of law and unify the country are far from being implemented ”. While in Italy the landings of migrants are increasing (27.219 to March 29th), our money continues to travel in the opposite direction, towards the Libyan authorities under investigation in The Hague for crimes against humanity: it doesn’t add up.