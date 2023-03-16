The Libyan national army of which Khalifa Haftar is general commander has announced that the uranium reported missing by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been found near the site from which it had disappeared. “The General Command of the LNA: the uranium drums which the IAEA had reported missing were found 5 kilometers away from the previous deposit”, writes the Alwasat website on Twitter.

“The general secretary of the general command”, adds the site without specifying the name, defined “probable that one of the Chadian factions expected that this depot, located in this deserted area, contained ammunition or weapons from which they could benefit”. The secretariat reveals that it has asked the IAEA “not to announce the loss of the quantity of uranium” because it immediately returned under control given that “whoever seized it did not know its nature” and “dangerousness and left it after realizing which was not useful” for his purposes.

Yesterday the IAEA reported to the LNA, together with the disappearance of the ten drums, also “the presence of a hole on one side of the deposit of a size that allows the exit of a drum”, writes to Wasat summarizing the document. “The spokesman for the General Command expressed regret at the IAEA’s failure to cater for the needs of the guards who keep their distance to ensure they are not at risk” when guarding these dangerous radioactive materials. The Secretary General of the Command recalls that it had “been agreed to assign guards” for site surveillance and the IAEA had “committed to providing for (their) needs” which include special clothing, masks and the like necessary to prevent disease caused by these materials such as paralysis, sterility and more.