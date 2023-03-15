Home World Libya, IAEA denounces the disappearance of 2.5 tons of uranium
Libya, IAEA denounces the disappearance of 2.5 tons of uranium

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported the disappearance of about 2.5 tons of natural uranium from a site in Libya, according to a statement sent to theAFP.

During Tuesday’s visit, UN body inspectors “discovered that 10 containers with about 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium concentrate (“yellow cake”) were not present where they had been declared by the authorities “wrote the general manager Rafael Grossi in a report to the Member States.

The IAEA said it will conduct “further” checks to “clarify the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of this nuclear material and its current whereabouts”. No details were provided about the site in question.

