“The 10 barrels that have been reported missing by the IAEA are located at a site near the depot. Our guards are a bit far from the site because the IAEA undertook to provide them with special equipment in 2020, but it didn’t do it»: this is the beginning of the text accompanying images of a video, released on Facebook from the Al Marsad site, showing a man in a white anti-radiation suit counting 18 blue drums in English in a desert area which is assumed to be all the barrels stored in the depot.

“The IAEA had inspected the site in 2020 and, when it inspected it yesterday, it found a hole that allows a barrel to exit”, confirms the text, taking up a statement by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of which Khalifa Haftar is commanding general. “We commissioned a force to search for them and (the latter) found the missing barrels five kilometers from the site, in the direction of Chad,” it added. “These materials are dangerous and require concrete support from the IAEA for their protection and storage”, concludes the banner accompanying images also disseminated on Twitter by the Al Wasat website (ANSA).