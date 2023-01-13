Lightning mission of the head of the CIA in Libya. Details emerge a few hours after the surprise visit to the North African country of director Bill Burns. Langley’s number one left Rome, where he had arrived from the United States, for Tripoli where he saw Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and subsequently Khalifa Haftar’s emissaries (it is not clear whether he saw the general in person and in which office) . The news made known by some local media was confirmed to La Stampa by informed sources according to which the meetings were measured in terms of time. This is the “most important visit made by a US official to Libya since President Joe Biden took office”, notes the al-Monitor website, arguing that the agenda of the talks of the head of the Central Intelligence Agency included topics such as counter-terrorism, energy as well as relations with Russia and Wagner’s mercenaries.

The mission comes after repeated reports of growing footholds for radical Islamist and extremist groups in areas west of Tripoli and in the southern region of the country. In the first case, these are the same areas where the Libyan column of ISIS had formed with its capital in Sabratha which had co-opted the heirs of Ansar al Sharia, the Salafist organization behind the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi on 11 September 2012 during who died Ambassador John Christopher Stevens. The same black flags then moved to the east, first Benghazi and later Sirte, where in 2015 they proclaimed the third capital of the Caliphate, after Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq. The parable of the cutthroats of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi (whose dome was mostly made up of Tunisians) ended in 2016 with Macomades, the war of liberation waged by military formations (especially from Misrata) loyal to the government of Fayez al Sarraj. At the same time, the south of the country, a crossroads of terrorist and criminal routes, has always been a useful cover ground for traffickers and terrorists linked to the Islamic State, Al Qaeda and with infiltration into the many tribal realities. At the same time, however, there also seems to be a problem in the East and this is called Wagner, the paramilitary group founded by Evgenij Viktorovič Prigožin, known as Putin’s cook, due to his past as a restaurateur and his closeness to the Kremlin leader. Wagner fought alongside Haftar in the third Libyan civil war of 2019-2020 and today operates in Mali, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique and also Venezuela. But the particularly active role in the war in Ukraine makes their presence particularly fearful in the eastern portion of the North African country, which could be used as a platform for the expansionist aims of the Kremlin, in Africa, the Mediterranean and Europe.

«The flash mission suggests that Burns was the bearer of a message», Daniele Ruvinetti, senior advisor of the MedOr Foundation, explains to La Stampa. “It is most likely a message that must be framed in a dimension linked to regional and international security given that this is one of the priorities of intelligence”. The other aspect that emerges, Ruvinetti continues, is that the raid by the head of the CIA “comes at a time of great division in Libya with two governments, that of Fathi Bashaga in Sirte which has never been recognized and with the leader who is not never managed to enter Tripoli, and that of Dbeiba in fact expired on December 24, 2021 when there were to be elections ». An impasse that has lasted for over a year with the Presidential Council which has launched a new initiative aimed at reunifying the executive power to hold presidential and parliamentary elections. “In this context, Burns’ visit is the signal that there is a certain American interest in the dossier confirmed by the very high profile of the person who deals with it”, underlines the expert of the observatory chaired by Marco Minniti.

The visit also comes just weeks after Tripoli authorities handed over to the United States alleged Libyan citizen Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi involved in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. visit of a CIA director to the North African country after the 2012 attack in Benghazi. The potential flashback for Libya, although considered a change of pace given that the dossier until yesterday seemed to be not central to the US, must however be framed in the right dimension of the security that US intelligence deals with. On the political level, in fact, Washington has always preferred to delegate initiatives and maneuvers to overseas partners and in particular to Italy and France, hoping for a European approach to issues relating to the southern shores of the Mediterranean, which at the moment, however, appears to be lacking. This is also an element of reflection for Washington, especially since the key shareholders in Libya are Russia, the current military rival in Ukraine, and Turkey, considered a NATO ally with several reservations. “In this context, I think the US hopes for a more active role for Italy – concludes Ruvinetti -, given that the country is particularly impacted by the migration issue which precisely includes issues relating to terrorism and security”.