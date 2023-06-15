Libya, powder keg Tobruk: the port where Haftar does not honor the pact made with Meloni

18
The disaster in the sea in front of the Greek coast of Pylos is the result of the war between the general Khalifa Haftar and human traffickers from eastern Libya. Or to be more precise: he is the son of the war between the dominant clan of traffickers led by General Haftar and three minor clans of Libyan traffickers who persist in not wanting to give him the monopoly of business.
See also The European "Vega-C" rocket failed to launch and lost two satellites, severely setback the European space program – yqqlm