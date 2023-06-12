Libya, “thousands of arrests of migrant men, women and children and asylum seekers”. United Nations against government raids in Tripoli

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses “concern for the mass arbitrary arrests of migrants and asylum seekers across the country”. The United Nations Political Support Mission in the country, established in the aftermath of the Libyan civil war, has used its social media channels to denounce what is happening in the territories controlled by the Government of national unity (GUN) in Tripoli. “Libyan authorities have arrested thousands of men, women and children taken from the streets and from their homes or following raids on the fields and warehouses of suspected traffickers”. According to the UN Mission, the arrests are the result of a series of raid carried out throughout the country in recent weeks, justified by the fight against organized crime. “Many of these migrants – writes UNSMIL on Twitter -, including pregnant women and children, are now detained in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions” and “thousands of others, including migrants who entered Libya legally, have been expelled collectively without oversight or due process.”

The campaign of “arbitrary arrests and deportations”, reports the United Nations which defines them, “has been accompanied by a disturbing increase in incitement to hate and racist speech against foreigners online and in the media”. Finally, UNSMIL calls on “the Libyan authorities to stop these actions and to treat migrants with dignity and humanity in line with their international obligations. The Libyan authorities must guarantee UN agencies and NGOs a unobstructed access to prisoners in urgent need of protection”. Since the end of May, Tripoli has launched air strikes in the eastern and western regions of the country, as part of a military strategy aimed at “clean up” the territory from hideouts that the Government believes are used by drug and human traffickers. Initiatives that concern international bodies such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Recently the IOM reported at least 5,000 migrants detained in the official detention centers of Tripolitania. “But this could only be the tip of the iceberg”, said the Organization, inviting the international community to seek alternatives to the detention of people in exile. According to IOM data, since the beginning of the year over 6,600 people they were intercepted and brought back to Libya despite being considered an “unsafe” country. In 2023 at least 651 people they lost their lives and 332 have disappeared as they attempted to cross the central Mediterranean route, the deadliest of those pointing to Europe. Nonetheless, last April the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on Libya that failed to address documented human rights violations against both Libyan civilians and migrants.

The UNSMIL report on the arrests in progress comes a few days after the summit between the Government of National Unity of Tripoli and the Italian one, held last June 7 at Palazzo Chigi. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the president Abdul Hamid Dbeibahincluding the controversial Libyan interior minister Mothers of Trabels, formerly one of the most influential militia leaders, who the UN investigations accuse of having pocketed millions of dollars thanks to the traffic of oil between the north-west of the country and Tunisia. While the official papers of the UN and the International Criminal Court accuse him of “human trafficking, violence, torture and disappearances forced against thousands of migrants and refugees”. During the meeting in Rome, the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and his counterpart Trabelsi signed a Declaration of Intent on the strengthening of cooperation in matters of security to strengthen “actions to combat transnational criminal organizations which manage the smuggling of migrants,” wrote the Viminale on Twitter. During the summit, Meloni and Dbeibah “discussed the importance of holding the Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible – Chigi reported -, also with the mediation of the United Nations and the UN representative”, that Abdoulaye Bathily head of UNSMIL which today denounces the anti-migrant raids in Tripoli.

The arrest campaign reported by UNSMIL follows the agreement of the EU Council of Interior Ministers on the Immigration and Asylum Pact, in which the Union opens up the possibility of expelling irregular migrants but also asylum seekers to “safe third countries”, including transit countries, judged as such by the single EU country. However, a strategy that passes through agreements, including bilateral ones, with non-EU countries such as those of North Africa and which in the last few hours Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has tried to implement with a new trip to Tunisia, but at least for now without success, given the press release from the Tunisian presidency: Saied, during the meeting, reads the text, “pointed out that the solution that some support secretly to host migrants in Tunisia in exchange for sums of money is inhuman e unacceptableas well as the security solutions have proved to be inadequate, indeed they have increased the sufferingsof the victims of poverty and wars”.