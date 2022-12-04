Home World Libyan expert: Gulf countries can’t make up for Europe’s oil shortage, no country can replace Russia – Xinhua English.news.cn
Overseas Network, December 4th According to news from the Russian Satellite News Agency on December 4, Libyan political scientist Husam al-Din Abdali said in an interview with the media recently that the European Union, the Group of Seven (G7) countries and Australia have made a decision to cap the price of Russian oil. After the decision to set at $60 a barrel, the Gulf countries were unable to make up for the shortage in European countries.

“I am almost certain that if this decision is implemented, the Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, will not be able to make up for the oil shortages and supplies in the European countries, because ‘OPEC+’ members are negotiating oil prices and production volumes,” Abdali said. There is an agreement, and no one can take anyone else’s share.” He also said that no country can replace Russia in providing large amounts of oil. “The decision to set a price cap on Russian oil is to put pressure on Russia. Europe may not be able to bear the consequences of this decision. There will be no natural gas and oil for four months in winter, and the temperature will drop sharply.”

EU member states reached an agreement on December 2, agreeing to set a price cap of US$60 per barrel for crude oil exported by sea from Russia. The agreement is subject to formal approval through a written process, details of which are due to be announced on the 4th. The G7 and Australia also announced on the 2nd that they would set a price ceiling of US$60 per barrel for crude oil exports to Russia, which will take effect on the 5th at the earliest. The Russian side has responded that the EU’s price cap on crude oil exported to Russia is endangering the EU’s own energy security. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

