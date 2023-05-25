LICENSE BONUS: MIT has released 575 thousand euros to process 230 suspended requests – News

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has made 575,000 euros available for the driving license bonus. This is an operation that allows the release of 230 driving license vouchers previously issued and suspended as they exceed the available funds and which are added to the 343 already released with a similar provision on 4 May.

The offices of the ministry and the competent General Directorate have in fact verified the further availability of the fund set up at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for the year 2023 and proceeded to reactivate the vouchers issued and suspended.

Beneficiaries of reactivated vouchers will receive a communication to the e-mail address indicated in the application. They will have 60 days to be activated at one of the accredited driving schools. The checks to activate further vouchers among those already issued and suspended are nearing completion.