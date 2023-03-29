Home World Lider presents a serial edition of Poltrona Lina at SP-Arte 2023 – MONDO MODA
World

Lider presents a serial edition of Poltrona Lina at SP-Arte 2023 – MONDO MODA

by admin
Lider presents a serial edition of Poltrona Lina at SP-Arte 2023 – MONDO MODA

Lider and SUITE Arquitetos — led by partners Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele and Filipe Troncon — present an unprecedented and serial edition of Lina armchair, a piece that has become a design icon and celebrates five years since its release. There will be five new versions of the Armchair elevated to the level of Art and launched exclusively in the space of SUITE Design, the branch dedicated to the design of the office, at SP-Arte 2023.
The line is part of SUITE’s Trans.bordar collection, with rereadings of pieces developed over the 15 years of the office’s history. With an exceptional character and exposure, the new versions of the Poltrona Lina were made in collaboration with professionals from other areas to create truly artistic pieces.

Lina Croche Lider Interiores armchair By-SUITE-Design @ disclosure

The new versions of the Armchair were developed with fabrics from brands such as Miss. Galante, Nani Chinellato, Ecosimple, Adriana and Carlota Atelier. In addition, the emblematic wooden ball — a detail of the piece — was replaced by natural stones, in rough and smooth versions.
The Trans.bordar collection with the serial edition of Poltrona Lina can be seen exclusively at SP Arte 2023, at stand DS8, between March 29th and April 2nd.

See also  UK PM Johnson seeks to regain authority after Conservative Party confidence vote | News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

The dead man hit in front of his...

Huso Mujić lied about Dejan’s conversion to Islam...

Pension reform, France back on the streets: even...

In Colombia 9 soldiers were killed by a...

Biden auctions area in Gulf of Mexico for...

Fire in the migrant center in Mexico, in...

King Charles and Camilla at the Brandenburg Gate...

Volleyball: How bitter Europe is, Perugia and Modena...

NFT for Women exhibition in the NSRS |...

Novak Djokovic gave a boy 100 euros at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy