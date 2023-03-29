Lider and SUITE Arquitetos — led by partners Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele and Filipe Troncon — present an unprecedented and serial edition of Lina armchair, a piece that has become a design icon and celebrates five years since its release. There will be five new versions of the Armchair elevated to the level of Art and launched exclusively in the space of SUITE Design, the branch dedicated to the design of the office, at SP-Arte 2023.

The line is part of SUITE’s Trans.bordar collection, with rereadings of pieces developed over the 15 years of the office’s history. With an exceptional character and exposure, the new versions of the Poltrona Lina were made in collaboration with professionals from other areas to create truly artistic pieces.

The new versions of the Armchair were developed with fabrics from brands such as Miss. Galante, Nani Chinellato, Ecosimple, Adriana and Carlota Atelier. In addition, the emblematic wooden ball — a detail of the piece — was replaced by natural stones, in rough and smooth versions.

The Trans.bordar collection with the serial edition of Poltrona Lina can be seen exclusively at SP Arte 2023, at stand DS8, between March 29th and April 2nd.