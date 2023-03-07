On the eve of the celebration of women’s rights, the NETFLIX series “Lidia Fait Sa Loi” comes at the right time to challenge our sometimes negative opinion on feminism. A series of detective stories that highlights the skills of a woman who fought for the right of Italian women to practice the profession of lawyer.

In six episodes, it offers a lesson on the Sexism, highlights female intelligence and offers an intrigue worthy of the greatest thrillers. Between surprising ambushes, unfailing tenacity and breathtaking charisma, this series really hooked me.

Inspired by the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer, who fought 38 years to obtain this right (in 1883)the character of Lidia understood the grammar of constant and determined struggle.

She is a modern character, completely topical, she comes from the future, a specialist in modern criminology and forensic medicine. An extraordinary fusion of spirit, determination and elegance.

At the dawn of women’s rights day, this series comes at the right time. I learned 8 life lessons from it:

#1 – Always have allies

When all the doors are closed to advance, it is better to put your ego aside and have allies who have access to these doors, even if they have a lower technical level than yours.

To have access to certain types of clients or to succeed in missions, you sometimes have to agree to keep a low profile and collaborate with certain people.

#2 – A parent’s love never dies

We are far from imagining the decisions made by our parents behind our backs, to distance us from our “clairvoyance” motivated by our emotions and our pseudo-freedom.

At some point in our life as parents, we will be forced to make decisions that do not go in the direction of those of our children (adolescents) to avoid catastrophic situations for them in the future.

#3 – Anything can happen

Not everyone in jail is guilty. It is not uncommon to see innocent people behind bars as they often end up in the wrong place by chance. Pray before leaving your house. No one is safe!

#4 – Be an exemplary role model

To be a model and set an example, you have to be exemplary and give the right version of the details of your story or your journey; for fear of truncating the future of certain young people who take you as an example and wish to follow your path.

#5 – Sex and friendship, beware!

We can have sex as a friend, love each other in a brotherly way to the point of fighting for the happiness of one or the other, but not want to be in a relationship.

It is a trend of friendship that does not date from today. Hence the value of being frank with people at the start of a relationship.

Sex is simply an escape or a way to de-stress for some and an expression of love for others.

#6 – Looking too much, everything escapes us

Everything is often before our eyes but we lack lucidity and observation to analyze things and solve our difficulties, or find an answer to our questions.

#7 – Only an idiot doesn’t change his mind

Going back on your decisions is not necessarily a sign of weakness, as a human being. We can’t always stay on our positions, especially when we go straight into the wall.

#8 – Marriage and opinion

When a person believes that marriage is not an end in itself, it does not mean that he does not want to get married later. That doesn’t mean she won’t fall in love. It’s just that marriage is not considered imperative for this person. She made the choice to fulfill dreams before making room for emotions and feelings.

And if tomorrow, you watch this series to make up your own mind?