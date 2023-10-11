Lidia Weakens to Tropical Storm, Mexican Government Issues Warnings

Lidia Weakens to Tropical Storm as it Moves Northeast

Lidia, previously a hurricane, has been downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 2:00 a.m. ET. With winds now reaching 112 km/h, Lidia is moving northeast at a speed of 37 km/h.

In response to the decrease in strength, the Government of Mexico has changed all hurricane warnings to tropical storm warnings. This decision comes as Lidia continues to unleash heavy rain across western and central parts of Mexico.

Currently, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Punta San Telmo to San Blas. Residents in these areas are urged to take precautions and be prepared for potential impacts.

The rainfall caused by Lidia has already left its mark, with initial reports stating that Colima received 134 mm of rain, while Manzanillo experienced 130 mm. These figures serve as a reminder of the storm’s force and its potential to cause further damage.

Although Lidia is expected to continue weakening rapidly as it moves further inland, authorities are maintaining vigilance and urging individuals to stay updated on the latest developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

