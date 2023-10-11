Home » Lidia Weakens to Tropical Storm, Mexican Government Issues Warnings
World

Lidia Weakens to Tropical Storm, Mexican Government Issues Warnings

by admin
Lidia Weakens to Tropical Storm, Mexican Government Issues Warnings

Lidia Weakens to Tropical Storm as it Moves Northeast

Lidia, previously a hurricane, has been downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 2:00 a.m. ET. With winds now reaching 112 km/h, Lidia is moving northeast at a speed of 37 km/h.

In response to the decrease in strength, the Government of Mexico has changed all hurricane warnings to tropical storm warnings. This decision comes as Lidia continues to unleash heavy rain across western and central parts of Mexico.

Currently, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Punta San Telmo to San Blas. Residents in these areas are urged to take precautions and be prepared for potential impacts.

The rainfall caused by Lidia has already left its mark, with initial reports stating that Colima received 134 mm of rain, while Manzanillo experienced 130 mm. These figures serve as a reminder of the storm’s force and its potential to cause further damage.

Although Lidia is expected to continue weakening rapidly as it moves further inland, authorities are maintaining vigilance and urging individuals to stay updated on the latest developments.

See also  Udinese News | Two former Bianconeri at Cagliari: that's who it is

You may also like

Putin will make his first foreign trip to...

Chevron Shuts Down Natural Gas Field in Israel...

CoD and the other titles will arrive in...

Gaza, population seeks refuge in hospitals. The journalist’s...

Russia Fails to Regain Seat in UN Human...

The Cat Empire, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

5G Private Network for the Smart Port WINDTRE...

Cuban Regime Prosecutes Critical Intellectual Alina Bárbara López...

Blinken deletes call for cease-fire – breaking news

Terrorists on motorbikes and hang gliders, children used...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy