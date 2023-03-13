As part of the first raffle for the irreplaceable ingredient of various delicacies – Plasma Mlevena, entitled “Plasma Mlevena equips you with a new kitchen”, the winner of the first of five Emmezeta vouchers worth 500,000 dinars for equipping the kitchen was drawn.

Source: Promo

The lucky winner, Lidija Buača from Čurug, was awarded a voucher worth 500,000 dinars today, which she will be able to use at Emmezeta sales facilities for kitchen equipment.

For the first time, Plazma Mlevena has prepared a great prize fund for all lovers of irresistibly sweet delicacies! Emmezeta vouchers for kitchen equipment worth 500,000 dinars await you every week, and fantastic Plasma Shake sets with a blender and Metalac pan sets every day.

There are still 4 weeks left until the end of the giveaway of our main star Plazma Mlevena, so hurry to the site www.plazmastičarnica.rs and maybe you will be one of the lucky winners of great prizes.

The prize game “Plasma Mlevena furnishes you with a new kitchen” lasts until April 2, 2023.