by admin
The wife of the President of Montenegro, Milo Đukanović, Lidija, wore a necklace worth more than 15,000 euros at the election rally.

Source: Youtube/ DPS of Montenegro/Screenshot

Lidija Đukanović, wife of the President of Montenegro Milo Đukanovićat the election rally in Nikšić, she wore an expensive one Cartier necklace with a cross that costs 15,628 eurosaccording to data that can be found on the Internet.

The necklace, worn by the first lady of Montenegro, is made of diamonds. By the way, Lidija Đukanović attracted attention to herself on various occasions because of her expensive clothes or fashion accessories. The Women’s Alliance of the Democratic Party of Socialists Nikšić organized a meeting with the first lady of Montenegro Lidija Đukanović, as part of the campaign for the upcoming presidential elections. It is the first time that the long-time First Lady of Montenegro actively participated in the campaign of her husband Milo Đukanović.

The average salary in January of this year in Montenegro was 757 euros, which means that a Cartier diamond bar can be bought for about 20 average salaries.

(MONDO/Vijesti.me)

