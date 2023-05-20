Home » Lidija Vukićević on variety show | Entertainment
Lidija Vukićević on variety show | Entertainment

Actress Lidija Vukićević stated that she is not part of variety show, because she considers only singers to be variety show

Source: instagram/lukiceviclidija

Actress Lidija Vukićević, who for decades has been considered one of the most beautiful actresses on the domestic scene, has been part of many film and series productions. Her popularity is not waning even thanks to numerous posts on social networks, and now she has said what she thinks about the fact that some people consider her part of the variety show.

Lidija once pointed out that she considers only singers to be members of the variety show and that actors can never be put in the same category as them.

I am an educated woman, actors and pop artists cannot be compared. In my opinion, pop music is just singers. I’m an actress, so I have different value systems“, said the actress.

See how Lidija looks on Instagram:

But also in paparazzo photos, in a relaxed version:

(WORLD/Republica)

