Lidija Vukićević received a gift at the airport | Entertainment

Lidija Vukićević revealed to her followers on the networks how delighted she was with the gift she received at the airport.

Actress Lidija Vukićević never ceases to amaze the public with her excellent appearance and excellent form in her seventh decade. Recently, the cameras caught her at the airport, when she showed off her perfect line, and then she lit up social networks with a video showing how toned she is.

Now she took to Instagram from the airport and revealed what a sweet surprise she got while waiting for her flight – “How nice it is when, while you’re waiting for takeoff, someone surprises you“, she wrote with a photo of the gift.

However, the actress did not want to reveal who she received this sign of attention from many thought that it was a charming suitor trying to win the heart of a pretty actressand in this way shows her affection.

She recently published a photo on her Instagram profile in a long black dress that highlights her perfect figure, and many commented that her body would be the envy of much younger ladies. Lidija showed a seductive body, and the dress highlighted her lush bust and perfect figure.

And when she takes off her clothes, Lidija is a real bomb on the beach:

