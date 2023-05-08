Lidija Vukićević sister | Entertainment

Lidija Vukićević showed what her sister Marina looks like.

Source: Instagram / vukiceviclidija

Actress Lidija Vukićević became famous with the role of Violeta Popadić in “Bolje život” and captured the imagination with her appearance, and today she is considered one of the most beautiful acting stars and the most well-groomed ladies from the public scene. Age is not a problem for her, and the main recipe for that, as she says, is that she feels young at heart.

Lidija is 60 years old, and younger women also admire her appearance. She does not like to reveal details about her private life, except that her family comes first, so it is less known that she has a sister, Marina, to whom she is very attached and with whom she spent her childhood.

“Sister – noun without a pronoun. Thank you for supporting me when I’m wrong, thank you for protecting me and making me strong. Thank you for making me laugh when I’m frowning, thank you for getting me back on track when I lose my map. Thank you for you are always there. I love you,” wrote Lidija on Instagram once and showed what she looks like with a photo.

