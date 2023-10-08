Home » Lidl recalls a batch of Carnaroli rice, and Coop a pasta salad dressing
World

Lidl recalls a batch of Carnaroli rice, and Coop a pasta salad dressing

by admin
Lidl recalls a batch of Carnaroli rice, and Coop a pasta salad dressing

by palermolive.it – ​​8 minutes ago

The Ministry of Health has reported that a batch of Carnaroli rice under the Carosio brand, sold on the shelves of the Lidl supermarket chain, has been recalled for precautionary purposes due to chemical risk. In fact, in some 1 kg packs, with an expiry date of February 2025 and barcode 20505318, they are…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lidl withdraws a batch of Carnaroli rice, and Coop a dressing for pasta salad appeared 8 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Chinese enterprises strengthen cross-border trade and investment through RCEP-Enterprise-中工网

You may also like

Hamas rejected the possibility of a truce |...

Warning of Escalating Conflict: Former Minister of Foreign...

IN THE HEART OF DARKNESS – Mondo Japan

this is how the Hamas assault began –...

Workshop with Ana Mitzakoff at Tok&Stok – MONDO...

Guatemala’s Constitutional Court Grants Provisional Protection Amid Concerns...

Yung Beef, review of his album Bajo Bajo...

Udinese Market | Samardzic alarm: he is Giuntoli’s...

The earthquake in Afghanistan caused hundreds of deaths

Vladimir Putin: From Childhood Adversities to Presidential Power

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy