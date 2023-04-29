LIDL | Shock Deal: It will change your cooking and diet in no time – plus it’s half the price of other brands

From LIDL one of its most loved and sought after products ever returns, the revolution in the kitchen and in life as thanks to it you save time, money and space.

Suitable for all types of cuisine and for all preparations, Monsieur Cuisine Smart has always been the main rival of the Thermomix, a multifunctional food processor that has helped entire families in the preparation of meals over the years.

Nutrition is the main factor that determines good health and if combined with moderate and constant physical exercise, considerable psychophysical well-being can be ensured. Being able to eat well during these times so full of commitments and stress is not easy at all, especially considering that with the often tight working hours, it is not possible to devote sufficient time to preparing meals.

In fact, in order to live a long and healthy life, the diet, in addition to being varied, must also contain excellent quality fruit, vegetables, meat and legumes which, however, often require long and rather laborious preparations. Fortunately, with the advancement of technology, various small and large appliances have been produced that can do most of the work.

The new model of Mr Kitchen Smart it’s just one of these, with its purchase you can even access a dedicated app that will not only help in the creation of the recipes but will also provide the weekly shopping and the evaluation of the recipes.

Unmissable Monsieur Cuisine Smart, only at LIDL

The cost of the appliance is 449,00 euro but all its functions will make it absolutely indispensable for every home, with the LIDL Monsieur you can steam cook, knead, brown, prepare smoothies, make purees, cook eggs, blend and ferment, it also has the slow cooking function, the program cleaning and the integrated scale.

Equipped with 10 speeds + 1 turbo, it absorbs a maximum of 1200 W and can reach temperatures between 37°C and 130°C. Thanks to the 99-minute timer, many dishes can be prepared in safety, including the 600 already present and executable step by step, even with the voice command car via theGoogle Assistant.

Inside the package you will also find: