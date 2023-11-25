LIEUTENANT COLONEL ON PROPAGANDA AGAINST SERBIA: Widespread negative image of Serbs as barbaric, uncultured and dirty people | Info

Ruthless Austro-Hungarian propaganda against the Serbian state was conducted even during the annexation crisis of 1908 and the Balkan wars of 1912/1913. years

They also prepared a strongly anti-Serbian report by the Carnegie Foundation on the Balkan wars, says Lt. Col. Dr. Dalibor Denda, a research associate at the Institute for Strategic Research, in the seventh episode of the series of short films, dedicated to Austro-Hungarian propaganda against Serbia.

The episode can be viewed on the website and YouTube channel of the Ministry of Defense, which through 60 documentary-educational miniatures reminds of the heroism and glory of the Serbian army in the First World War.

Lieutenant Colonel Denda explains that the propaganda of the Habsburg Monarchy continued even more intensively during the Great War. Immediately after the declaration of war, the Imperial-Royal War Press Bureau was formed for the purposes of war propaganda. In addition to the press, a cinematograph was also used to broadcast weekly news from the battlefield and propaganda films.

Caricatures and postcards were also used as propaganda tools. Even before the beginning of the world conflict, a negative image of the Serbian people as barbaric, uncultured and dirty, prone to looting, robberies, conspiracies and murders was spread in the German-speaking world through caricatures.

The assassination in Sarajevo also served to create an unfavorable image of Serbia, which, along with reminding of the May Uprising in 1903, became the “crown proof” of the “criminal character” of the Serbian state, its ruler, elite and people.

The Serbs were spoken of as a people who cut off the noses and ears of the enemy, prone to barbarism and brutality. All this gave Austro-Hungarian propaganda the opportunity to use the catchphrase “Serbien muss sterbien!” against Serbia. (Serbia must die!), which appeared on all propaganda materials at the beginning of the war.

The propaganda aimed to show that the Austro-Hungarians were fighting against an insidious enemy, whose guilt for the outbreak of the war was unquestionable. Austrian soldiers toasted with a toast that Russians and Serbs must die.

The devastating impact of that propaganda was manifested already in the first days of the war in Šabac, where the Austro-Hungarian soldiers brutally killed a large number of civilians, old people, women and children. Serbian civilians were also killed in the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy.

