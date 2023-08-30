Life confession of Anabela Atijas | Entertainment

Singer Anabela Atijas bared her soul and revealed unknown details about her past.

Singer Anabela Atijas became famous as the singer of the group “Fanky G” with whom she roamed the domestic scene during the nineties. The hit song “Samo u snu” launched them to the very top of all music charts, and she does not hide how happy she is that many tracks are still listened to today.

However, when it comes to her private life, things have often been the exact opposite. In addition to the difficult marriage and divorce she had with Gagi Đogani, Anabela does not hide that she had a good upbringing and childhood, but the war changed everything. She spent her adolescent days in Sarajevo, where she enrolled in high school, and she was always an exemplary girl and her parents were proud of her.

“I wanted a school that wasn’t in Goražde and had something to do with foreign languages, I wanted to learn foreign languages, that’s why I went to Sarajevo. I changed thirteen apartments in 2 and a half years, everyone wanted to have me in society because I was relaxed, I liked to have fun. I didn’t cause problems, they were never ashamed of anything when it came to me. I was always in love with Sarajevo, I dreamed of returning there someday. The city that lived 24 hours a day.” , the singer said.



Unfortunately, her carefree upbringing and high school were interrupted by the war, and she then left for Switzerland.

“I went on winter vacation and never came back. The war started, and I had nowhere to go,” said the singer, who later moved to Belgrade.

Life in the Serbian capital, without anyone anywhere, was difficult, due to the fact that she also lost her boyfriend, Nikola, who was her greatest love, in the war.

“I had no contact with my parents, relationships were broken, I had no information. I had no home, no country, no family. I came to Belgrade, I managed thanks to Nikola’s family. I started to fight by doing honest things, with For 17 years I worked as a cafe cook, I answered the phone in his company. It was difficult to find a normal job. I could have easily stumbled because it was hell, lawlessness, total chaos, but luckily I didn’t,” said Anabela in life confession.

