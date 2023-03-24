Miona Marković as a singer of newly composed music in the continuation of the cult film “Lightning”

The sequel to the movie “Lightning” is coming to cinemas soon, in which the main roles are played by Boris Milivojević, Sergej Trifunović, Maja Mandžuka, Nikola Đuričko… but also a couple of new actors.

Among them is Miona Marković, who plays Mila, a singer of newly composed music in the film. Because of the role, Marković watched interviews of Serbian singers and said:

“I watched all the interviews of singers on YouTube for one or two months, I realized that they are great women, serious professionals, that the concept is different, and what they are saying makes sense I went into the process of making a character with a lot of prejudices, and then working with Cobi, and other colleagues, I realized that it’s a completely different industry to respect. Who has what taste, that’s another thing, but I don’t want to say that she’s something that’s not good”.

