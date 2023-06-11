Lightning set fire to the roof of a house in Kostajnica Info

A big storm hit Kostajnica today, and after a lightning strike, a house caught fire.

Source: Facebook/Kostajnica/screenshot

Firefighters localized the fire at a house in Kostajnica this evening and prevented it from spreading to another house where a woman and two children live, said the commander of the Kostajnica Voluntary Fire Brigade Siniša Glušica.

“The roof of the house in Skendera Kulenovića Street burned down, but due to the timely response of the firefighters, the fire was localized and prevented from spreading to the house in the immediate vicinity.”stated Glušica.

He pointed out that the cause of the fire will be known after the police investigation.

According to him, the fire was reported at 6:50 p.m., and five firefighters with two vehicles arrived on the scene within five to 10 minutes.

(Srna)