Lightning strikes in progress on the Tyrrhenian Sea: images from Cefalù

by mondopalermo.it – ​​3 hours ago

The cold cyclone advances towards Southern Italy with rains and thunderstorms that have affected the city of Palermo. In the capital of Sicily the temperature has already dropped to +25°C. Lightning strikes in progress on the Tyrrhenian Sea filmed from Cefalù. Here are the pictures… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Lightning in progress on the Tyrrhenian Sea: images from Cefalù – THE VIDEO appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

