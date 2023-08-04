Home » Lightning strikes in progress on the Tyrrhenian Sea: images from Cefalù
World

by admin
The cold cyclone advances towards Southern Italy with rains and thunderstorms that have affected the city of Palermo. In the capital of Sicily the temperature has already dropped to +25°C. Lightning strikes in progress on the Tyrrhenian Sea filmed from Cefalù. Here are the pictures… Look!

