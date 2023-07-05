Lightning struck the tent where Eva Ras was Fun

Eva Ras told how lightning struck the tent during filming where the film crew was located.

Actress Eva Ras, who told how she went to graduation in a bed sheet, was a guest of the show “Pusl Serbia” on Kurir TV, where she said that she will soon be 64 years old as an actress. He is currently shooting a film with the celebrated director Lordan Zafranović, who will talk about the children of Kozarac in the Jasenovac Nazi camp.

The actress who plays a prison inmate in this film claims that this is perhaps the most difficult film she has ever shot in her career because of the poignant subject matter she deals with.

“This is the most difficult film for me, because I can’t convince myself that it really isn’t a camp. There are 300 extras and a hundred children there, and they are all miserable and miserable. The poor, whose life they wanted to take. It shakes me up so much. There are dozens and hundreds of us in the staff, constantly at all times. When the thunder strikes and there are cloudbursts, we are just as on set as when the sun is shining. You have nowhere to hide. But it’s easier for me to bear those physical difficulties, and much harder to bear the memory of that tragic period of history,” said the actress.

And two weeks ago, there were almost no serious sit-ins for the film crew when lightning struck the tent where they were staying.

“The Friday before last, lightning struck the tent where we were, but the tent had some tires that received it. We who were holding on to the metal bars felt the electricity. There was a camera tent and all the young people were there. When they saw that the lightning didn’t strike us and we didn’t pass away, they started singing and I was overjoyed. They sang those easy songs, let’s say the one ‘I’ll break a crystal glass’. It’s very interesting, but it’s very difficult both mentally and physically,” said Eva Ras.



