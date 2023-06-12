Lígia Testa signs the exhibition “NQHMA- We Who Inhabit the Other World” – MONDO MODA

“Do women have to be naked to enter the Metropolitan Museum in New York? In the modern art section, 5% of the artists are women, but 85% of the nudity in the works is female”. The context is an alert from the Guerrilla Girls, a New York group of anonymous feminist artists who fight sexism and machismo in the art world.

A marchand Lygia Testa signs the organization of the exhibition NQHMA – We Who Inhabit the Other World!which takes place from June 20th to August 20th at Galeria Arqtus in the Taquaral district of Campinas.

“The proposal for this exhibition is one of many initiatives to provoke conversations, reactions, discussions, to deepen the search for gender equality in collections around the world, and to allow people to contemplate the art produced from a female point of view”, he explains. curator Lígia Testa.

14 female artists were invited – from different histories, cities, techniques, ages, social classes and academic backgrounds – to show this world what they came for: Cristiane Maschietto, Cristina Sagarra, Di Miranda, Doris Homann, Duda Clementino, Fernanda Carvalho, Flavia Jackson, Gisele Faganello, Josie Mengai, Mariana Gadelha, Nadir Santilli, Nenesurreal, Olívia Niemeyer and Tania Martins.

They are white, black, rich, middle class, peripheral women, mothers, housewives, architects, engineers, journalists, speech therapists, economists, linguists, psychologists, surgical instruments, among others.

One of them in memoriam, born in 1898, a migrant from the 2nd world war, represented by her works, Doris Homann was a woman way ahead of her time.

The exhibition brings together a collection of different stories, but in common weighs the awareness that it is not easy to live in the world of others, where they are not naturally invited to participate.

Service

Exhibition “NQHOMA: We Who Inhabit the Other World”

Date: from June 20th to August 20th (by appointment via WhatsApp 19 99792 7221)

Location: Arqtus Gallery – Ligia Testa (Av. Dr. Heitor Penteado, 1611 – Taquaral, Campinas/SP)