Lígia Testa signs the exhibition “NQHMA- We Who Inhabit the Other World” – MONDO MODA

“Do women have to be naked to enter the Metropolitan Museum in New York? In the modern art section, 5% of the artists are women, but 85% of the nudity in the works is female”. The context is an alert from the Guerrilla Girls, a New York group of anonymous feminist artists who fight sexism and machismo in the art world.

A marchand Lygia Testa signs the organization of the exhibition NQHMA – We Who Inhabit the Other World!which takes place from June 20th to August 20th at Galeria Arqtus in the Taquaral district of Campinas.

NQHMA Exhibition Lígia Testa @ Disclosure

“The proposal for this exhibition is one of many initiatives to provoke conversations, reactions, discussions, to deepen the search for gender equality in collections around the world, and to allow people to contemplate the art produced from a female point of view”, he explains. curator Lígia Testa.

NQHMA Exhibition Lígia Testa @ Disclosure

14 female artists were invited – from different histories, cities, techniques, ages, social classes and academic backgrounds – to show this world what they came for: Cristiane Maschietto, Cristina Sagarra, Di Miranda, Doris Homann, Duda Clementino, Fernanda Carvalho, Flavia Jackson, Gisele Faganello, Josie Mengai, Mariana Gadelha, Nadir Santilli, Nenesurreal, Olívia Niemeyer and Tania Martins.

NQHMA Exhibition Lígia Testa @ Disclosure

They are white, black, rich, middle class, peripheral women, mothers, housewives, architects, engineers, journalists, speech therapists, economists, linguists, psychologists, surgical instruments, among others.

NQHMA Exhibition Lígia Testa @ Disclosure

One of them in memoriam, born in 1898, a migrant from the 2nd world war, represented by her works, Doris Homann was a woman way ahead of her time.

Exhibition NQHMA Lígia Testa @ Disclosure

The exhibition brings together a collection of different stories, but in common weighs the awareness that it is not easy to live in the world of others, where they are not naturally invited to participate.

NQHMA Exhibition Lígia Testa @ Disclosure

Service
Exhibition “NQHOMA: We Who Inhabit the Other World
Date: from June 20th to August 20th (by appointment via WhatsApp 19 99792 7221)
Location: Arqtus Gallery – Ligia Testa (Av. Dr. Heitor Penteado, 1611 – Taquaral, Campinas/SP)

