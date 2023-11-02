Like a Dragon Gaiden, Wild Hearts, Football Manager 2024 and others arrive

Microsoft announced the titles today arriving in Game Pass in the next two weeks, announcing the arrival of EA’s hunter-like Wild Hearts which joins those already announced Like a Dragon Gaiden, Football Manager 2024 and other.

Below is the list of titles that have arrived or are arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console and PC) – available now

Jusant (Cloud, Console and PC) – available now

Wartales (Cloud, Console and PC) – available now

Thirsty Suitors (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 2

Football Manager 2024 (PC) – November 6

Football Manager 2024 Console (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 6

Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9th

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 9th

Wild Hearts (Cloud, Console and PC) EA Play – November 9th

Spirittea (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 13th

Coral Island (Cloud e Xbox Series X|S) – 14 novembre

