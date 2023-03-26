A dusty dirt road not far from the Seyni Kounché stadium and adjacent to the building that houses the Ministry of Justice. Right next to the International Organization of Migration Reception and Migrant Registration Office, Oim. Right there on the road, last Saturday, a baby girl was born. Mamana is her mother, originally from Sierra Leone, while her father of the same nationality is currently untraceable. A little girl born in exile in Niamey on the road, a place of transit, meeting, exchange, buying and selling, waiting, passage, space for political and social life. The road is the place from which we come and to which we return if it is true that life is nothing but a journey, a pilgrimage or a path where the destination merges with the style and modality of the journey.

Read Also from Mauro Armanino’s blog Migrants, ‘the deportations of Africans from Algeria to Niger are chaotic and deadly’

She was born in the night as per light up the world and he is now, together with his mother, a guest of the IOM structures waiting to return to the country one day. They, Francesco and Laura, were married serenely in church, a chapel in the basement among a few close friends with the status of asylum seekers. Originally from South Sudan who had left because of the civil war that had destroyed everything from their past. They naively seek future in Niamey with the help of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Hcr.

To them two sonslast Sunday, a third was added who was also born in exile and, without knowing it or wanting it, already seeking asylum like all the newborns of this world now accustomed to quirks of humans. During her Laura’s wedding ceremony, the bride placed her hand on her belly which already announced the imminent arrival of a new passenger looking for an author. Laura and her husband had had a time of apprehension because, in the recent past, a child had been lost before her birth. There gioia of the father was sober and intense as that of a man.

Read Also from Mauro Armanino’s blog Over time you get used to everything, but there are those who resist as best they can

Other migrant women are pregnant and may give birth to their own creature in the capital of Niger. Foreigners and fellow exiles with thousands of other migrants expelled, deported, abandoned, lost and found. A city within a city made up of children who do not yet know that they will find documents, borders, barbed wire and the occasional helping hand who will not question the system. They sleep on the street or next to bus company landing stations with mothers who feed them for a daily miracle called solidarity among the poor. I’m in good company because, despite a recent decline in the birth rate in Niger, it is still the highest in the world. Life expectancy at birth is 53, four years well below the world average life expectancy of about 71 years.

They would add to the newborns that make Niger the country most ‘young’ of the planet. Poor in the economy and rich in new people who can change the world or leave it as it is. Everything will depend on the way in which the challenges or opportunities that sand, wind and destiny not yet written can create will be taken on. Meanwhile, in the other continent called Europe, continues theredemographic winter and children are not born on the streets, but advertising panels, shopping malls and bars. There are those who charge the population decline to the economic crisis and uncertainty about the future. New arrivals are not wanted to be in the ship leading to perdition. In reality, the crisis is even more radical and reveals how much the West has lost the hope that is born, precisely, on the path of life.