“Let’s Start Here.” It is one of those albums that suddenly attract attention, without creating too many expectations, and that are a breath of fresh air in a musical panorama that is often stagnant, that exalts linear works and where originality is conspicuous by its absence, thanks to its good name. of their authors. A type of work that, I have to say, many times I myself try to exalt in this space, and that are absolutely enjoyable, perhaps even more than this “Let’s Start Here.” which, on the other hand, has everything in its favor to become one of the albums of the season

Lil Yatchy With this album, he has joined a select club formed through individual efforts. What these great works have in common is that they are born from a personal and non-transferable spirit. Although they drink from a common background, close to hip hop and its derivatives, the great laboratory of musical discoveries of the 21st century, they all have a unique essence that they develop with quality in flashes of brilliance. The times that an artist is able to reach this peak is what determines his artistic cache. In the case of Lil Yatchy, who has surprised everyone by taking his music where it has never been before, in terms of concept but also in execution, we find ourselves before his first magnum opus. It is more than surprising when the last reference we had of Lil Yatchy was “Poland”, a minute and a half hit that was vitalized on social networks and that has absolutely nothing to do with anything we can hear on this album, but that has come in handy when it arrived at the right time, and without intending to , by popular spontaneous generation, to put him back on the map just in time for the whole world to see him with different eyes.

One foot in hip hop, another in alternative r’n’b; a game of Twister in which he also relies on funk, ambient electronica and psychedelic pop of many carats and few complexities. Thanks to this “Let’s Start Here.” It is a finding that places Lil Yatchy in a different sphere than what he had us used to. At the sound level, Lil Yatchy explores a foggy territory coming from a past in which sounds were much more corporeal. In Christian, trap. The evolution of sound that we find in “Let’s Start Here.” regarding the series “Lil Boat” may be reminiscent of the one in which Tyler, The Creator starred and which has made him the friendly face of the hip hop universe, suitable for exporting to a European scene, in which, as in the cinema, auteurs and those who are more respected it pretends to be. The taste in the mouth that leaves an album full of first-rate songs is even better than that of Tyler’s latest references.

The trip you propose Lil Yatchy It is not that of an explorer who looks at his compass in the middle of the jungle and finds –he finds– different places that he learns to recognize perfectly, it is that of a cartographer who arrives at the recording studio with a treasure map that indicate in advance where to go. The proportion of details is the right one to create something new, different from any of its ingredients separately, like all good stews. Topics like “the ride-“, “pRETTy”, “running out of time” o “IVE OFFICIALLY LOST ViSiON” They are jewels that come out of the ground perfectly polished. It’s hard to imagine such a powerful balance between authenticity and perfection, but Lil Yatchy he has discovered it, map in hand, to the delight of all.