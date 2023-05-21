Limousines have lost a lot of appeal

Up until a few decades ago, limousines were one of the best-known symbols of wealth and social status and were used almost exclusively by wealthy people, most important politicians or by celebrities, especially in the United States. From the 1990s they began to be hired by a wider public on special occasions, such as school proms or bachelor parties, and, albeit to a very limited extent, they also spread throughout Europe, including Italy.

But for some time now they seem to have ceased to be as popular as they once were, and that they are now associated with an outdated, obvious, somewhat lame way of celebrating. Some industry insiders interviewed recently by the New York Times they say it depends on a set of factors linked to economic circumstances, new travel habits and even traffic laws, but also by current fashions.

It is believed that the first “limousine” was invented in the late 1920s by crossbow, an Arkansas automobile company. At the time the term meant luxury cars with chauffeur, such as those produced by Cadillac and from Lincoln. The limousines we are used to thinking of today are instead the luxury sedans that are longer than the basic models and with glass separating the passengers and the driver: even 10 meters long, they generally accommodate from 6 to 15 passengers. They began to be produced in the 1960s, but it was in the 1980s that they became very popular, especially in cities like New York.

In a’interview date to New York Times in 1986, the editor of the trade magazine Limousine & Chauffeur Magazine Maurice Sutton explained that within five years the number of limousines in the country had doubled, from about 20,000 to 40,000. In 1978, there were 8 US car companies that produced this type of car: in 1986 they had become 55. It has been estimated that in 1985 only about 2,500 were circulating in the New York metropolitan area, partly due to the increase in wealth and partly for convenience, but also simply as a status symbol.

According to Sutton there was also another factor that contributed to making limousines very popular, especially in large financial centers such as New York. Entrepreneurs and executives of large companies could continue working on their phones or laptops even in traffic and could receive their clients in the long, spacious cars as they moved from place to place: they had always been people of this type “the hub of the industry,” said Sutton.

Also in this period some companies began to build limousines in a different way, ie cutting in two normal luxury sedans and inserting special “extensions” to create more space, finally assembling the rear part. In this way it began to be even easier to customize the interiors and insert, for example, TV screens, the inevitable corner dedicated to the bar or even beds.

This method made it possible to significantly expand production, which consequently allowed to expand the clientele beyond the very wealthy. From the end of the 1990s, limousines began to be rented out at relatively affordable prices for events such as parties, birthdays and weddings: at the beginning of the 2000s, the limousines of the Hummer: even bigger, with even more seats and suitable for partying around the city (they can also be rented in Italy).

Robert Alexander, the president of the US association that deals with everything that revolves around these cars, told al New York Times that although it was once extremely popular, the traditional limousine is now «gone, like the dodo bird. Extinct”. The luxury car rental sector is still thriving, but very different from a few decades ago: according to data collected by the association, limousines are currently used only in a small part of the services provided by car rental companies, 1 percent.

The drop in demand began around 2010 due to the consequences of the global economic crisis that began in previous years, which among other things led people to spend much less and increased fuel costs. At the same time, between 2009 and 2012 Uber and Lyft were founded respectively, two chauffeured car rental platforms that revolutionized the on-call transport sector and greatly complicated the business of car rental services, as well as that of taxi drivers.

Some operators in the sector have explained that more recently they have also influenced the new rules imposed due to some fatal accidents by the state of New York, one of the areas of the United States in which more limousines have always circulated, such as the obligation to wear a seat belt for all passengers and that of a special license for drivers.

The fact that traditional limousines are no longer as interesting as they once were, however, is also a matter of fashion. Jeff Rose, the president of Attitude New York, a Queens-based rental company, explained to the New York Times that limousines attract too much attention, and the people who see them go by are always curious to understand who is inside. For these reasons, Rose explained, today most of her company’s customers prefer to rent cars, SUVs or vans with tinted windows, which give the impression of being more discreet.

With the fact that renting them has become increasingly cheaper, they have ceased to represent a particular status symbol, becoming more and more associated with an unoriginal type of celebration. In most cases, the limousines that are seen passing through US cities or European capitals are occupied by young tourists or very drunk tourists who lean out of the windows screaming for attention. With the result that limousines no longer represent something elitist, elegant and to aspire to, but a form of entertainment like any other, and indeed for many little or nothing interesting.

